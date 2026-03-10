'It was too perfect but…': Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna share dreamy glimpses from their Mehendi ceremony

Mumbai: The newest couple on the block, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, have been making headlines with their grand wedding festivities, which finally came to an end on March 4, with a lavish reception ceremony in Hyderabad.

However, fueling the buzz, Vijay and Rashmika treated the netizens with glimpses from their dreamy Pradhanam and Mehendi ceremony, which took place on February 25.

The newlyweds were seen twirling in complementary attire in the album from the wedding festivities.

In one of the pictures, the 'Pushpa' actress had her head placed on her little sister Shiman's shoulder, with a sad expression visible on both of their faces.

We could also see Rashmika flaunting her simple yet beautiful mehendi.

Both Rashmika and Vijay were seen stealing glimpses of one another during the rituals. The groom even planted a kiss on his ladylove's forehead during the ceremony.

The couple dropped various photographs from the pre-wedding festivities, in which they posed with their family members, including their parents and siblings.

Dropping the snippets on her Instagram handle, Rashmika captioned the post, "25.02.26 It was the Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. It was too perfect but it went off too fast.. (red heart emoji)."

On the other hand, Vijay shared the caption, "The Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. An evening most fun, an evening that was lived fully, an evening i wish had a 100 more hours in it. (sic)."

While Rashmika made for a stunning bride-to-be in a rust-orange silk saree with a red and antique gold border by Anamika Khanna, Vijay shelled regal vibes in an ivory dhoti, along with a vermillion red angavastram.

Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot in an intimate yet beautiful ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their three-day celebration was fondly referred to as “The Wedding of Virosh".

Work-wise, Vijay and Rashmika will soon be seen paired on screen in the period action drama, "Ranabaali".