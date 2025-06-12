Toronto: After turning heads at the Met Gala 2025 with his rooted-yet-revolutionary appearance, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen sharing space with music royalty once again, this time not on a red carpet, but on an international stage that celebrates the future of music.



On June 11, 2025, Diljit was invited as a special speaker at NXNE in Toronto's TIFF Lightbox, marking the launch of the Billboard Summit in Canada.



In what is being touted as a first for an Indian artist, the 'Born to Shine' hitmaker sat down for a conversation with Panos A Panay, President of the Recording Academy, the organisation behind the Grammy Awards.



A snippet from the interaction was shared by Diljit's team on their official Instagram handle.



Panos, referring to Diljit's now-iconic Met Gala car moment with Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger, asked, "You know, you've collaborated with Sia. This morning I was watching your video with Ed Sheeran. Rumour has it that you carpooled with Shakira. I'm curious how you see these collaborations from an artistic point of view too."

To this, Diljit replied, "Hips don't lie, sir..." making the crowd applaud, adding, "She invited me on her tour and suggested I do an Indian version of 'Hips Don't Lie'. It's going to be tricky, but I'm sure I'll find it."



Diljit's team also shared a video of him speaking about his connection with his Indian roots and representing them globally.



"Like for me, being a part of Punjabi culture, I feel blessed, first of all, and I'm very thankful to my mother tongue, who chose me to spread his fragrance to this, on the global stage. Every culture has a different fragrance, like from here, it's a different culture, and it's very beautiful, I think. Every culture has a different fragrance. I think for, my saying is, for new artists, carry your culture. If you want to stand out in front of this world, use that fragrance," he said.

Earlier this year, Diljit left fans speechless with his Met Gala debut. Representing his Sikh identity with pride, he walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in traditional Indian attire, a turban, kurta, and tehmat, all designed by Indian fashion designer Prabal Gurung.The look won hearts for its elegance, culture, and symbolism.



But what truly made headlines was a behind-the-scenes moment, a fun video posted by his team showing Diljit chilling in a luxury car with Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger.



In the clip, Shakira excitedly introduces him to her fans, calling out "Diljit! Diljit!" while he responds with a warm namaste gesture.



She then smiles into the camera and says, "Hi to India."

Another picture shared by Diljit's team on their Instagram handle from the evening showed the trio posing together at an exclusive dinner hosted by Anna Wintour.