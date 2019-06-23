close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amy Jackson

It's honey bowl vs workout for pregnant Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson is striving to curb the urge of having her honey bowl and follow the workout stints during her pregnancy.

It&#039;s honey bowl vs workout for pregnant Amy Jackson
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@iamamyjackson

London: Actress Amy Jackson is striving to curb the urge of having her honey bowl and follow the workout stints during her pregnancy.

The actress on Sunday took to Instagram to post a photograph from her post-yoga session. "Game Face... The battle I have every morning about whether I should go to the gym or eat a bowl of honey #cravings #26weekspregnant," Amy posted.

In the image, she is seen flaunting her baby bump wearing yoga pants and a crop top. "Gym every/most of the time," she added. 

Amy is expecting her first child with her fiance and businessman George Panayiotou.

The actress made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. 

She was also seen in Bollywood films like "Ekk Deewana Tha", "Singh Is Bliing" and "Freaky Ali". 

Tags:
Amy Jacksonpregnant amy jackson
Next
Story

Varun Dhawan enjoys lunch date with girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Must Watch

PT6M28S

News 50: Watch top news headlines of June 23, 2019