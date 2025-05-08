Iulia Vantur Makes Her Acting Debut In English Short Film 'Echoes Of Us' - Deets About Her Role, Movie

New Delhi: Romanian beauty and Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has ventured into the acting by making her acting debut in an upcoming English short film 'Echoes Of Us', as a female lead. Iulia will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

On Acting Debut

Iulia Vantur, who is stepping into a full-fledged acting space, expressed enthusiasm about her debut. She shared, "In the last years, I've focused on my musical career. I love performing live for the audience around the world but I also love exploring. I'm an artist who needs to express in various forms. Acting is a beautiful and profound way of expressing through another character's skin."

She added, "I've done Theatre in Romania before, acted in a musical, or in some movies but this time it's actually my debut. I'm happy I get to play this role as it resonates with me and the values I believe in. I love the script and the message of it. I'm extremely honoured to work with the very talented and kind Deepak Tijori, under the direction of the fresh and original wand of Joe Rajan and his team. I'm happy, excited, and a bit nervous for this movie and I can't wait to explore more."

'Echoes Of Us' Release

The film also stars Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz. Director Joe Rajan is helming the short film, and the shooting for it has already begun. 'Echoes Of Us' is produced by actress Pooja Batra in collaboration with Alliance Media Pty Ltd. Though the plot details are currently kept under wraps, the film is expected to explore emotional connection and personal transformation.

Known for her musical shows and the ability to make her screen presence felt, 'Echoes Of Us' is expected to be Iulia's breakthrough into films.