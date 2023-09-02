trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656756
JAANE JAAN TRAILER

Jaane Jaan Trailer: Kareena Kapoor Shares Release Date Of Her OTT Debut

Jaane Jaan Trailer: 'Jaane Jaan' is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. 

Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 01:11 PM IST|Source: ANI
Mumbai: Mark your calendars! Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to unveil the trailer of her OTT debut film 'Jaane Jaan'. The trailer for the Netflix film will be out on September 5. Sharing the update, Netflix India wrote on Instagram, "The thrill is just around the corner... and it’s coming to you in 3 days! #JaaneJaan trailer. 3 Days to go."

'Jaane Jaan' is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Excited about her first-ever film on OTT, Kareena said in a statement, "I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project. After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a new-comer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. Netflix has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 countries! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!"

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino. It is scheduled to release on September 21. 

