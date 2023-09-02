Jaane Jaan Trailer: Kareena Kapoor Shares Release Date Of Her OTT Debut

Mumbai: Mark your calendars! Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to unveil the trailer of her OTT debut film 'Jaane Jaan'. The trailer for the Netflix film will be out on September 5. Sharing the update, Netflix India wrote on Instagram, "The thrill is just around the corner... and it’s coming to you in 3 days! #JaaneJaan trailer. 3 Days to go."

The streaming giant also shared the film's new poster in which Kareena is seen giving an intense look. A young girl can also be seen standing behind her. Kareena reshared the post and captioned it, "#JaaneJaan (red heart emoji)."

'Jaane Jaan' is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Excited about her first-ever film on OTT, Kareena said in a statement, "I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project. After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a new-comer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. Netflix has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 countries! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!"

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino. It is scheduled to release on September 21.