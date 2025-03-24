New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of the action-packed film 'JAAT', directed by Gopichand Malineni, was launched today in Mumbai. The trailer has left audiences on the edge of their seats as Sunny Deol's character 'Jaat' faces his deadly nemesis, Randeep Hooda's character Ranatunga, and his brother, Vineet Kumar Singh's character, the baddie Somulu.

JAAT Trailer

The high-octane trailer showcases jaw-dropping stunts and intense combat scenes between Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Viineet Kumar Siingh, promising an adrenaline rush like never before. With explosive sequences and gripping drama, 'JAAT' is set to redefine action cinema. Sunny Deol, who plays the titular role of Jaat, expressed his excitement and said, "This journey of this film had begun during Gadar 2. We all were very excited about it, we were about to start a beautiful film and after following many directors, Gopi agreed to do the film. We met in Goa and he said he will direct the film and had another story to narrate. He narrated me the story of "Sorry Bol" (laughs). And with 'sorry sorry sorry' he pulled me into the entire film and story and this is how we made 'Jaat'."

Talking about the producers, he shared, "Our producers, they're so sweet and humble, and I even sometimes say that our producers from the hindi film industry should learn from them. You call it Bollywood, make it Hindi cinema first. And learn how cinema is made. Cinema is made with love. They enjoy the subject first. And then take the director and leave it in their trust, because they are making it. The biggest hero is the story and the one who brings the story is the director and he has to make it. And they believe so much in it, that they don't miss anything. And I had a lot of fun working with everyone. I am telling you, let's start another film."

The trailer launch was graced by the presence of Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, director Gopichand Malineni, producers Naveen Yerneni and T G Viswa Prasad.

Talking about Jaat he said, "The trailer as you all saw is entertaining and we all believe in making entertainers, and the audiences who came to watch they get lost in magic of cinema and that's what cinema is about and that's what Jaat is about.”

Talking about his expression Director Gopichand Malineni added, "Growing up as a child I have watched Sunny Sir's film Ghatak, Jeet and many more. When I saw Damini, I thought to bring back the old Sunny Deol back on the big screen. Now while directing him, I'm very happy. I've never seen such a humble and lovely star"

He further added, "I love you sir, there is no doubt how legendary he is and how big action star he is, and I have shown my love for Sunny sir in this film."

JAAT Cast

JAAT features a powerhouse cast including Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises a thrilling cinematic experience with stunning action sequences choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.

Enhanced by Thaman S's dynamic soundtrack, Rishi Punjabi's vivid cinematography, Navin Nooli's precise editing, and Avinash Kolla's immersive production design, "JAAT" is set to deliver a spectacular global cinematic event.

'JAAT' is set to explode screens globally on April 10, 2025. Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience!