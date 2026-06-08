Jaaved Jaaferi’s wife reportedly files Rs 16-cr cheating case; BMC officer suspended

Mahesh Patil, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) K North Ward, has been suspended in connection with a Rs 16-crore cheating case involving allegations made by Habiba Jaffrey, wife of actor Jaaved Jaaferi. The suspension order was issued on June 5 and served to him on Sunday, June 7, as per a report by India Today.

FIR Filed at Khar Police Station

An FIR has been registered at Khar Police Station against Patil and five others for allegedly defrauding Habiba Jaffrey in connection with a Bandra redevelopment project. According to the report, businessman Nishit Patel has been arrested in the case and produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody until May 19.

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Previous Allegations and Leave Action

Patil had earlier been placed on compulsory leave for one month in November last year over allegations of “improper investment” linked to the same redevelopment project. At that time, he had denied any wrongdoing.

In her complaint, Habiba Jaffrey stated that she first met Patil at the BMC office, where he allegedly introduced her to an investment opportunity connected to the Bandra redevelopment project. She further claimed that Patil advised her to route the investment through businessman Nishit Patel.

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Forged Documents and Investor Claims

The complaint also alleges that forged government registration documents were created and presented as genuine to convince Habiba Jaffrey, Jaaved Jaaferi, and their relatives, including Naved Jaffrey, along with others, to invest in the project.

According to the complaint, the accused collectively collected around Rs 16.24 crore from investors through cheques, cash, foreign currency, and luxury watches, before allegedly defrauding them.

After reportedly discovering the alleged fraud, Habiba Jaffrey approached Khar Police earlier this month, leading to the registration of the FIR. The case is currently under investigation, with Patil suspended and Nishit Patel already arrested in connection with the allegations.