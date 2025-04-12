Mumbai: Actor Jaaved Jaaferi has alerted his fans and followers on Instagram that his X account (formely Twitter) has been hacked.

In a post, Jaaferi shared screenshots showing that he was unable to access his X account, with an error message reading "Sorry we could not find your account."

Jaaferi has asked his followers to complain to X about the security breach.

"So my X account (@jaavedjaaferi) has been hacked. I sincerely request those that are following me on Twitter to complain to X about. Saada Hack... Aetthe Rakh!! Thank you," he wrote in the caption.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal's X account was also hacked recently and later restored.

Meanwhile, Jaaved Jaaferi was last seen on screen in Avinash Das' romantic drama 'Inn Galiyon Mein'.

The movie also starred Vivaan Shah and Avantika Dassani and was released in theatres on March 14. He will next be seen in 'Dhamaal 4', reuniting with Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi, directed by Indra Kumar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jaaved Jaaferi shared behind the scene images with the star cast from the sets of the movie.

"The madness is BACK! #Dhamaal4 kicks off with a bang -- Malshej Ghat schedule wrapped, Mumbai schedule rolling! Let the laugh riot begin!" he captioned the post.