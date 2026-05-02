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JABALPUR BOAT TRAGEDY

Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: Bhumi Pednekar expresses grief, demands accountability as death toll rises

Jabalpur boat tragedy: Bhumi Pednekar mourns victims, calls for accountability as rescue efforts continue.

|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 08:01 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: Bhumi Pednekar expresses grief, demands accountability as death toll rises(Image: @bhumisatishpednekkar/Instagram)

Jabalpur: Actor Bhumi Pednekar has expressed sorrow over the boat capsizing incident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The tragic incident, which occurred during what was initially a routine cruise outing on April 30, has left families grieving and triggered an extensive search and rescue operation. Authorities confirmed that nine bodies have been recovered so far, while 28 people were rescued in the immediate aftermath. Several others were feared missing, prompting continued search efforts in the area.

Praying for the victims, Bhumi on Instagram wrote, "This is so tragic and heartbreaking. There has to be accountability taken. Praying for the families that have been affected. The visual of a mother holding her son will live with me forever."

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Read Here | She held him till the end: First image of mother who died embracing her 4-year-old in Jabalpur cruise tragedy

Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Army personnel, remain engaged in combing the water body and surrounding areas.

Divers are conducting underwater searches as part of efforts to locate any remaining missing persons. Officials said the incident is under investigation, with a focus on safety protocols, staffing levels, and weather preparedness.

Also Read | VIDEO: Final moments of mother clutching son before Jabalpur cruise capsized

Questions have also been raised regarding the absence of the rescue boat during the trip, which is considered a standard safety measure.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the risks associated with sudden weather changes and the need for stricter adherence to safety norms in tourist boating operations. Authorities have urged operators to ensure compliance with all guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future.

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