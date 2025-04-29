Jackie Chan To Be Honoured With Career Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival

Legendary actor Jackie Chan will be honoured at The Locarno Film Festival. According to Variety, the festival organisers will honour Jackie Chan with a lifetime career award, recognising the martial arts master who helped define Hong Kong action cinema before becoming a Hollywood mainstay.

Chan is "beloved for action films that bridged the gap between East and West," the Swiss event dedicated to indie cinema noted in a statement.

Chan, who made his name in martial-arts films in his native Hong Kong before establishing himself in Hollywood with 1995's "Rumble in the Bronx" and then achieving global attention in the wildly popular "Rush Hour" films, will be making the trek to the Swiss fest where he will introduce his early films "Project A" (1983) and "Police Story" (1985) - both of which he directed and starring in - as part of the tribute.

Chan will hold an onstage conversation in Locarno on August 10. Chan, who is 71, was celebrated with an honorary Oscar in 2017.

"Director, producer, actor, screenwriter, choreographer, singer, athlete, and daredevil stuntman, Jackie Chan is both a key figure in contemporary Asian cinema and one whose influence has rewritten the rules of Hollywood cinema," said Locarno Artistic Director Giona A. Nazzaro in a statement.