Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Jackie Shroff celebrates 9 years of Sarkar 3 with nostalgic throwback post

Jackie Shroff took a trip down memory lane as Sarkar 3 completed nine years, sharing a special montage featuring memorable moments from the political thriller. The actor celebrated the milestone by revisiting his role as Michael Vallya alongside Amitabh Bachchan and the film's ensemble cast.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 09:01 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
Jackie Shroff celebrates 9 years of Sarkar 3 with nostalgic throwback post
Image Credit: Pic Credit: Movie stills

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Adequate security for pilgrims attending Kheer Bhawani Mela': J&K CM
Jammu and Kashmir3 min ago
2
Jackie Shroff4 min ago
3
Shubman Gill5 min ago
4
Ben stokes13 min ago
5
Kheer Bhawani Mela32 min ago