Jackie Shroff celebrates 9 years of Sarkar 3 with nostalgic throwback post

Without adding any caption. the 69-year-old star simply wrote: “#celebrating09yearsofsarkar3”. For extra effect, Jackie added “Sarkar 3” angry mix track as the background score. The film is the third installment of the Sarkar franchise and the continuation of the events of Sarkar Raj. It stars Amitabh Bachchan,Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Ronit Roy and Parag Tyagi.