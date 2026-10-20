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Jackie Shroff makes first public appearance after firing incident involving son Tiger Shroff

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff made his first public appearance since the Juhu car-firing attack on his son Tiger Shroff, attending the official unveiling and naming ceremony of Bappi Lahiri Marg in Mumbai alongside fellow industry veterans.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 08:53 AM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 08:54 AM IST
Jackie Shroff makes first public appearance after firing incident involving son Tiger Shroff
Image Credit: IANS/IMDb

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Jackie Shroff makes first public appearance after firing incident involving son Tiger Shroff
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