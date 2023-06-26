Jackie Shroff Organises An Initiative To Create First Aid Awareness Amongst People, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Actor Jackie Shroff has been winning hearts for real and it's all thanks to his philanthropic deeds. As a humanitarian, Jackie has been relentlessly working in the healthcare sector. Now once again he has taken an initiative where he is training people with first aid techniques.

JK Foundation in its initiative with help from doctor Deenanath Mangeshkar's hospital in Pune trained members both old and young from 45-50 families in Chandanwadi. They were taught about awareness of providing first medical help in case of snake bite, electric shock, choking, CPR, blood pressure and sugar fluctuations, thalassemia, etc. The idea behind this training is to make at least one member of every family well-versed to help in crisis till a patient is taken to the hospital.

Talking about this initiative Jackie says, “I have seen so many lives being lost because a simple first aid technique wasn’t administered at the right time. So, we decided to train at least one member from every household with these basic techniques which will help them in saving a life until further treatment is administered. I thank the doctors of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for removing time and training people with this. We have begun with Pune, but we plan to go places with this initiative.”

These members were taught simple activities that could help in saving lives at the very first stage. It is indeed a beautiful initiative and will surely come in handy in the future.