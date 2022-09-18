Jackie Shroff reacts to Anil Kapoor’s statement on being insecure with his success, says, 'When a man of his calibre...'

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor’s statement about being insecure with Jackie Shroff is creating a buzz among the fans. Recently, on Karan Johar’s chat show, ‘Koffee with Karan’, Anil Kapoor opened up about being insecure with Jackie Shroff and the success he received despite being an outsider.

Now, in an interview with Times Now, Jackie Shroff reacted to the statement and said that he feels respected when a man of his calibre says things like this. "It is normal to look up to your older brother and say oh... But I know he is a guy who really, really cares for me deep down in his heart and what he says is such a beautiful emotional display which not many people say it. His heart is absolutely clean and he speaks what he feels. That gives me a lot of credit, when a man of his calibre says that, he is giving me so much respect."

In the latest episode of ‘Koffee with Karan 7’ Karan Johar prompted a question about nepotism to which Anil Kapoor said, "I don't take it seriously… When I started my career, at that time it was of course Sunny (Sunny Deol), there was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt)." When Karan added Jackie Shroff's name, Anil said, "Jackie was an outsider in a way, but still he got the first break from Subhash Ghai. So, he himself became like an A-lister just with that one announcement. I, at that time, was doing bit roles, I was doing south Indian films. I did kind of, (was) not feeling good about it…" When further asked about whether he felt insecure or not with his success, Anil said, "Well yeah. He became a huge, huge success."

On the work front, Jackie Shroff will next be seen in ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’ alongside Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal. The film will release on Zee 5 on September 23.