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Jackie Shroff remembers 'Ghazal King' Madan Mohan on his death anniversary

Jackie Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary music composer Madan Mohan on his 51st death anniversary. The veteran actor remembered the iconic "Ghazal King" with a touching social media post.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 12:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
Jackie Shroff remembers 'Ghazal King' Madan Mohan on his death anniversary
Image Credit: Jackie Shroff, Instagram

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