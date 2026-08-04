Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Jackie Shroff remembers Kishore Kumar and Shashikala with heartfelt tributes on their birth anniversaries

Jackie Shroff remembers Kishore Kumar and Shashikala with heartfelt tributes on their birth anniversaries

Jackie Shroff paid tribute to two icons of Indian cinema, Kishore Kumar and Shashikala, on their birth anniversaries with heartfelt social media posts. The actor remembered their timeless contributions and celebrated the legacy they left behind.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 12:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
Jackie Shroff remembers Kishore Kumar and Shashikala with heartfelt tributes on their birth anniversaries
Image Credit: wikipedia

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jackie Shroff remembers Kishore Kumar and Shashikala with heartfelt tributes on their birth anniversaries
2
3
4
5