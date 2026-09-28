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Jackie Shroff remembers Lata Mangeshkar on 97th birth anniversary: 'Always in our hearts...'

Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: Often called the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar was not merely a playback singer; she was a cultural force. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 01:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
Jackie Shroff remembers Lata Mangeshkar on 97th birth anniversary: 'Always in our hearts...'
Image Credit: X grab

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