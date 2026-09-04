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Jackie Shroff remembers Rishi Kapoor on his 74th birth anniversary with heartfelt tribute

Jackie Shroff remembered late actor Rishi Kapoor on his 74th birth anniversary with a nostalgic social media tribute. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 09:36 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 09:36 AM IST
Jackie Shroff remembers Rishi Kapoor on his 74th birth anniversary with heartfelt tribute
Image Credit: Jackie Shroff, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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