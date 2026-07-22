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Jacob Elordi reveals he was locked in a coffin with a live snake for Euphoria death scene

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has opened up about filming one of the show's most shocking moments, revealing he spent two days inside a coffin with a live snake. The actor even joked that the reptile became "like a little dog" during the gruelling shoot.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
Jacob Elordi reveals he was locked in a coffin with a live snake for Euphoria death scene

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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