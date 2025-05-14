Jacqueliene Fernandez To Represent Indian At Red Sea Film Festival At Cannes 2025

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez is all set to represent India at the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival, being hosted at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who has consistently turned heads with her style and substance, will make a special appearance at the international platform that celebrates cinema. This marks a significant milestone not just in her career, but also for Indian representation at global festivals.

The Red Sea Film Festival, which has partnered with Cannes for a dedicated showcase in 2025, aims to foster cultural collaboration and creative exchange. Jacqueliene will walk the red carpet alongside filmmakers, storytellers, and global icons, positioning herself not just as a Bollywood star but as a representative of India's artistic spirit on a world stage.

Speaking about the honour, an insider said, “Jacqueliene representing India at the Red Sea Film Festival at Cannes is a proud moment for all of us. She continues to shine globally, not just with her talent but with the grace she brings to every international platform she steps onto.”

As India continues to gain prominence in global cinema, Jacqueliene's Cannes 2025 outing is yet another step in celebrating the country's cinematic voices on a grand scale.