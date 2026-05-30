Jacqueline Fernandez among those charged in Rs 200-crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar

A Delhi court on Saturday ordered the framing of charges against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and several others in a money laundering case linked to the alleged extortion of Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, as per a report by The Times of India

The court also directed the framing of charges against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul and other accused in the separate MCOCA case connected to the alleged extortion racket. Jacqueline Fernandez, however, is not an accused in the extortion case.

Court Finds Prima Facie Evidence

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Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma held that there was sufficient material on record to raise a strong suspicion against the accused persons and directed that charges be framed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read | Actress Jacqueline Fernandes withdraws application for turning approver in money laundering case

“I conclude that prima facie, there is sufficient material on record based upon which a strong suspicion is raised against all accused persons,” the court observed while ordering charges against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul, Deepak Ramnani, Pradeep Ramdanee, B. Mohanraj, Arun Muthu, D. Kamlesh Kothari, Pinky Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez and several others under Section 3 of the PMLA, punishable under Section 4 of the Act.

The court has listed the matter for June 3 for the formal signing of charges and directed all accused persons to appear in person at 2 pm.

Background of the Case

The case originated from a complaint filed by Aditi Singh, following which Delhi Police registered an extortion case. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a money laundering investigation into the alleged Rs 200-crore extortion scheme.

The Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea seeking to quash the supplementary charge sheet filed against her by the ED. After taking cognisance of the charge sheet, the trial court summoned the actor. Fernandez later appeared before the court and was granted bail.

In a recent development, the actor withdrew her application seeking to become an approver in the money laundering case.

Status of Other Accused

Sukesh Chandrasekhar continues to remain in judicial custody. His wife, Leena Maria Paul, was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in the money laundering case. However, her plea for bail in the MCOCA case was rejected.

Meanwhile, the bail applications of several other accused remain pending before the Delhi High Court.