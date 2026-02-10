Jacqueline Fernandez embarks on a spiritual journey with temple visits to Kashi and Ujjain

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez started her week with a spiritual retreat, offering prayers at the iconic Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple. Following her visit to Kashi, she traveled to the holy city of Ujjain to seek blessings at the revered Lord Mahakaleshwar temple.

All-White Traditional Look and Temple Darshan

Jacqueline was spotted in all-white traditional attire, accessorised with flower garlands. Surrounded by her team and security personnel, the actress entered the temple to offer prayers to Lord Mahakal.

As word of her visit spread among devotees, crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. However, thanks to strict security arrangements, Jacqueline was able to complete her darshan peacefully and without interruptions.

Earlier Visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Before heading to Ujjain, Jacqueline visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Sharing glimpses of her spiritual journey on Instagram, the actress posted a picture of herself inside a car after her darshan.

Jacqueline also indulged in the city’s famous street food, sharing a photo of a crispy aloo tikki chaat with the caption “Varanasi ,” giving fans a peek into her personal and spiritual retreat.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Recent and Upcoming Film Projects

On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in “Housefull 5”, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film featured a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and several other notable actors.

Looking ahead, Jacqueline is set to appear in “Welcome to the Jungle”, directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the Welcome franchise will release in theatres on June 26. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, and Lara Dutta.