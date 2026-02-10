Jacqueline Fernandez embarks on a spiritual journey with temple visits to Kashi and Ujjain
Jacqueline Fernandez recently visited the holy cities of Kashi and Ujjain for spiritual darshan while sharing glimpses of her journey on social media.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez started her week with a spiritual retreat, offering prayers at the iconic Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple. Following her visit to Kashi, she traveled to the holy city of Ujjain to seek blessings at the revered Lord Mahakaleshwar temple.
All-White Traditional Look and Temple Darshan
Jacqueline was spotted in all-white traditional attire, accessorised with flower garlands. Surrounded by her team and security personnel, the actress entered the temple to offer prayers to Lord Mahakal.
As word of her visit spread among devotees, crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. However, thanks to strict security arrangements, Jacqueline was able to complete her darshan peacefully and without interruptions.
Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez To Set The Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Ablaze In Hyderabad
Earlier Visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple
Before heading to Ujjain, Jacqueline visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Sharing glimpses of her spiritual journey on Instagram, the actress posted a picture of herself inside a car after her darshan.
Jacqueline also indulged in the city’s famous street food, sharing a photo of a crispy aloo tikki chaat with the caption “Varanasi ,” giving fans a peek into her personal and spiritual retreat.
Jacqueline Fernandez’s Recent and Upcoming Film Projects
On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in “Housefull 5”, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film featured a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and several other notable actors.
Looking ahead, Jacqueline is set to appear in “Welcome to the Jungle”, directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the Welcome franchise will release in theatres on June 26. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, and Lara Dutta.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv