Jacqueline Fernandez 'Feeling Inspired' After Her Cannes 2025 Journey; Says 'Wanting To Grow More...'

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez graced the event of the 78th edition of the prestigious 2025 Cannes Film Festival, making an unforgettable impression, when she was honoured at the prestigious Women in Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation.

Jacqueline wore a ruby red satin gown with a structured fit and playful puff sleeves with completing her look by wearing a sparkling diamond necklace and matching stud earrings. Her makeup featured winged eyeliner and a bold red lip, creating a stunning blend of classic elegance and modern style.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared a series of breathtaking pictures from the gala, along with this heartfelt caption: “This was a dream, meeting all my idols and being part of such a meaningful event. All thanks to @redseafilm this was possible for me! As an honouree i had the opportunity to meet the most fantastic women in cinema from around the world and discuss the possibilities that lay ahead of us, all of us sharing a similar passion to be impactful storytellers in our unique way!"

“I left feeling inspired and wanting to grow more.. explore more… thank you @redseafilm for honouring me alongside such amazingly beautiful women, still so speechless!!!” she wrote.

During a panel discussion hosted by Deadline Hollywood at the prestigious film event, Jacqueline spoke about how everyone is getting opportunities nowadays. She mentioned that there are many amazing actresses out there who are breaking barriers, working hard, and leading the way. They are communicating their passion and demonstrating that this is their dream and passion.

The Cannes Film Festival is an annual event that showcases new films from around the world, with the goal of promoting the art of cinema and fostering a global film industry community. It serves as a platform for filmmakers to present their work, connect with industry professionals, and gain recognition. The Red Sea Film Festival, which has partnered with Cannes for a dedicated showcase in 2025, aims to foster cultural collaboration and creative exchange.

On the professional front, Jacqueline currently awaits the release of ‘Housefull 5’ which is scheduled to be released on June 6.