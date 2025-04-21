New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez spent her Easter in a deeply reflective way, visiting Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple alongside Maye Musk, the mother of tech mogul Elon Musk, as she deals with the recent loss of her own mother.

Typically, Jacqueline spends Easter at church with her family, but this year, she chose to honor the occasion at the revered temple. Joining her was Maye Musk, a supermodel, nutritionist, and author, who is currently in India for the launch of her book A Woman Makes a Plan.

Photos from their visit show the duo seeking blessings, radiating a sense of peace and connection.

Jacqueline, reflecting on the experience, shared, "It was such a beautiful experience to seek blessings at the temple with my dear friend Maye, who's in India for her book launch. Maye’s book is a symbol of the resilience of a woman. It has taught me so much, especially that age is just a number, and it shouldn’t define your dreams or goals."

Maye, who celebrated her 77th birthday on April 19th in Mumbai, looked stunning in a Sabyasachi lehenga-gown. She shared a photo of the birthday bouquet from her son Elon Musk, expressing her gratitude in an X post.