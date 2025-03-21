New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez stole the spotlight at a fashion show, turning heads with her striking appearance in a look inspired by Princess Diana’s legendary Revenge Dress. Known for her bold fashion choices, the actress stepped out in a stunning black David Koma ensemble, effortlessly blending timeless sophistication with modern allure. With her signature grace and undeniable presence, Jacqueline redefined the iconic moment, making it uniquely her own.

From red carpet glamour to cutting-edge couture, Jacqueline consistently brings an international sensibility to her style, earning admiration from fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Once again, she aced this iconic look with effortless charm.

The actress later took to Instagram to share her breathtaking look from the Zee Cine Awards press conference, leaving fans in awe of her impeccable fashion game.

Take A Look At The Post:

The actress captioned the post as, ''@zeecineawards see you all on the 17th May 2025!!! Can’t wait for the #fantertainment''.

With recreating this iconic outfit Jacqueline Fernandez's tribute to a style icon, she not only honored Princess Diana's legacy but also cemented her own status as a contemporary fashion powerhouse.

On work front, Jacqueline Fernandez who was last seen in Fateh, is all set to star in 'Housefull 5' and 'Welcome to the jungle'.