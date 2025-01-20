Jacqueline Fernandez Talks About Fitness: 'You Can Never...'

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez, a passionate fitness enthusiast, embraces a holistic approach to health, prioritizing both physical and mental well-being. For her, fitness goes beyond just workout routines; it’s about achieving balance, strength, and inner peace.

Yoga plays a central role in Jacqueline’s fitness regimen, helping her maintain flexibility while fostering mental clarity. She views yoga as a vital practice that not only tones her body but also nurtures her mind. In addition to yoga, Jacqueline incorporates Pilates into her routine, enhancing core strength and posture. Pole dancing is another unique workout she champions, as it builds strength and boosts confidence. She also practices aerial silk yoga, a dynamic form of exercise that tones her body while strengthening her core.

Cardio activities like running, swimming, and dancing are integral to Jacqueline’s fitness plan, helping her build stamina and maintain high energy levels. Weightlifting, too, is part of her routine, which helps her tone muscles and improve her overall strength.

Jacqueline often emphasizes that fitness is not just physical exercise but a form of therapy. “For me, fitness is therapy. I’ve always come out of a session of yoga, the gym, or dance, just feeling so much better and so much more accomplished,” she says. “We tend to do what we love most without excuses – and, for me, that’s fitness.”

For Jacqueline, fitness is essential for growth. “Over the years, I’ve realized it’s not just about keeping up or staying fit for my job; it’s really about improving myself in life. How do I get stronger? How do I keep my mind focused? This is all part of the package,” she explains. “Fitness is a massive part of that because discipline is involved – you can never ever stop learning. And that’s how I always want to live my life.”

Jacqueline’s commitment to fitness reflects her belief in continuous personal growth and the importance of discipline in maintaining a focused and healthy lifestyle.