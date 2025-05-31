Jacqueline Fernandez To Set The Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Ablaze In Hyderabad

New Delhi: The glamour and grandeur of the 72nd Miss World pageant will unfold tonight at the HITEX Exhibition Center in Hyderabad, as actress Jacqueline Fernandez prepares to deliver a spectacular live performance at the highly anticipated Grand Finale.

The event, marking India’s third time hosting the prestigious pageant, brings together 108 contestants from across the globe in a dazzling celebration of beauty, purpose, and culture. Over the past month, contestants have immersed themselves in India’s vibrant traditions, explored the sights of Telangana, and participated in the ‘Beauty With a Purpose’ initiatives that lie at the heart of the Miss World mission.

Adding a dose of Bollywood sparkle to the evening, Jacqueline Fernandez will take the stage with high-energy performances that promise to elevate the night’s excitement. Her segment is among the most anticipated of the evening, with her dynamic stage presence expected to infuse the ceremony with vibrancy and flair.

Co-hosted by Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar, the finale will also see the presence of several notable celebrities.

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated and internationally recognized stars, known for her versatility, charm, and captivating screen presence. With a career spanning over a decade, she has won hearts worldwide through her performances, humanitarian work, and vibrant personality.