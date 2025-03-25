Advertisement
JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Jacqueline Fernandez To Skip IPL Ceremony Performance Due To THIS Reason

Jacqueline Fernandez was originally scheduled to perform at the IPL ceremony in Guwahati.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 08:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jacqueline Fernandez To Skip IPL Ceremony Performance Due To THIS Reason (Image: @jacquelienefernandez/Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has decided to skip her scheduled performance at the IPL ceremony in Guwahati on Wednesday as her mother remains unwell.

A source close to the actress shared with ANI, "Jacqueline's mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further update from the doctors. In these challenging times, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother's side, and unfortunately will be missing performing at the IPL Ceremony."

Further details regarding the health of Jacqueline’s mother are still awaited.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Fateh, where she starred alongside Sonu Sood. The action-packed thriller, directed by Sood, was inspired by real-life cybercrime events that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite receiving lukewarm reviews, Jacqueline's performance was noted. She also appeared in the music video for Yimmy Yimmy, featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Tayc.

Currently, Jacqueline is busy shooting for the upcoming films Welcome to the Jungle and Housefull 5.

Jacqueline Fernandez made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Aladin and has since become a popular name in the industry, featuring in successful films like Housefull 2, Murder 2, Kick, Brothers, Dishoom, Judwaa 2, and Mrs Serial Killer.

 

(With ANI Inputs)

