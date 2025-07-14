Jacqueline Fernandez Turns Heads In Chic White Pantsuit And Bottega Veneta Clutch Worth Rs 2,60,000 At Wimbledon 2025 - WATCH

Wimbeldon 2025: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez made her stunning debut at the iconic tennis championship in London. Various celebrities turned heads at the prestigious matches in the West. Joining the list of celebrity attendees, Jacqueline recently shared a series of pictures from her visit to Wimbledon.

Jacqueline took to Instagram to share a picture from her visit, captioning the post , ''When in London!! My first ever Wimbledon definitely not my last! @wimbledon #wimbledonwomensfinal #congratsiga''. Her joy and excitement were unmistakable, reflecting the aura of celebration that defined the finals.

Take A Look At The Post:

Jacqueline Fernandez At Wimbeldon

Jacqueline Fernandez’s radiant presence lit up the women’s final in true star style. Attending her first-ever Wimbledon, the actress made heads turn with her classic yet contemporary look, dressed in a stunning white pantsuit paired with a sleeveless jacket. Her outfit exuded elegance, aligning perfectly with the grandeur of the occasion and the heritage of Centre Court.

Other attendees included Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas, Preity Zinta with her husband Gene Goodenough, and Janhvi Kapoor, who was spotted with Shikhar Pahariya. Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta, Sonam Kapoor, Avneet Kaur, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar, among other big names, were all part of the celebrity crowd.

Stealing the spotlight yesterday was Urvashi Rautela, who made headlines after flaunting four Labubu dolls tied to her bag at Wimbledon.

Jacqueline On WorkFront

Jacqueline was last seen in Housefull 5 and is headlining Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate, a musical drama series on JioHotstar alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh. She will next appear in Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features an ensemble cast of 34 actors and marks the third installment of the popular 'Welcome' franchise. Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, the film was officially announced in 2023.