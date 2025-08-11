Jacqueline Fernandez's Birthday Special: Top Films, Upcoming Projects And Lesser-Known Facts About Housefull 5 Star
On Jacqueline Fernandez’s 40th birthday, we celebrate her journey with recent hits Fateh and Housefull 5, and look forward to her upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle.
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, known for her charm, screen presence, and vibrant personality, turns 40 on Monday, August 11, 2025. From winning Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006 to becoming a leading actress in Indian cinema, her journey is nothing short of remarkable. On her special day, here’s a look at some of her best films, exciting upcoming projects, and some lesser-known facts that highlight her dynamic life.
Top Films of Jacqueline Fernandez
Aladin (2009): Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut as Jasmine, starring opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Amitabh Bachchan in this fantasy adventure.
Housefull 2 (2012): She became a household name with this hit comedy franchise, delivering laughs and showcasing her comic timing.
Kick (2014): Starring opposite Salman Khan, this action-packed film was a major box office success. Her chemistry with Salman and dance numbers like Jumme Ki Raat were widely appreciated.
Judwaa 2 (2017): A remake of the classic Judwaa, this fun-filled film had Jacqueline playing the bubbly love interest alongside Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu.
Recent Releases
Fateh: Released in theatres on 10 January 2025, this action-packed thriller directed by Sonu Sood sees Jacqueline Fernandez in a high-stakes, intense avatar.
Housefull 5: The latest installment of the much-loved comedy franchise hit cinemas on 6 June 2025. Boasting a star-studded ensemble and a unique “one story, two endings” twist, it continues the series’ legacy of over-the-top humour and chaos.
Upcoming Project
Welcome to the Jungle: A highly anticipated, star-studded comedy featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, scheduled for release on 26 December 2025.
Interesting Lesser-Known Facts
Pageant Queen Turned Star: Jacqueline won Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2006, which launched her journey into modelling and eventually Bollywood.
Academically Inclined: She holds a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Sydney and is multilingual, having studied Spanish, French, and Arabic at the Berlitz School of Languages.
Owns Restaurant: She co-owns a restaurant named Kaema Sutra in Colombo, showcasing her passion for Sri Lankan cuisine and entrepreneurship.
Reality Show Judge: Jacqueline brought her dance flair to the small screen as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9.
Racer in Real Life: Surprisingly, she has a history with street racing during her time in Bahrain, where she competed and even won races as one of the only female participants.
Fitness and Animal Welfare Advocate: A passionate yoga practitioner, she supports animal rights and promotes veganism through her work with PETA.
