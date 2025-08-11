Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, known for her charm, screen presence, and vibrant personality, turns 40 on Monday, August 11, 2025. From winning Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006 to becoming a leading actress in Indian cinema, her journey is nothing short of remarkable. On her special day, here’s a look at some of her best films, exciting upcoming projects, and some lesser-known facts that highlight her dynamic life.

Top Films of Jacqueline Fernandez

Aladin (2009): Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut as Jasmine, starring opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Amitabh Bachchan in this fantasy adventure.

Housefull 2 (2012): She became a household name with this hit comedy franchise, delivering laughs and showcasing her comic timing.

Kick (2014): Starring opposite Salman Khan, this action-packed film was a major box office success. Her chemistry with Salman and dance numbers like Jumme Ki Raat were widely appreciated.

Judwaa 2 (2017): A remake of the classic Judwaa, this fun-filled film had Jacqueline playing the bubbly love interest alongside Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu.

Recent Releases

Fateh: Released in theatres on 10 January 2025, this action-packed thriller directed by Sonu Sood sees Jacqueline Fernandez in a high-stakes, intense avatar.

Housefull 5: The latest installment of the much-loved comedy franchise hit cinemas on 6 June 2025. Boasting a star-studded ensemble and a unique “one story, two endings” twist, it continues the series’ legacy of over-the-top humour and chaos.

Upcoming Project

Welcome to the Jungle: A highly anticipated, star-studded comedy featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, scheduled for release on 26 December 2025.

Interesting Lesser-Known Facts

Pageant Queen Turned Star: Jacqueline won Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2006, which launched her journey into modelling and eventually Bollywood.

Academically Inclined: She holds a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Sydney and is multilingual, having studied Spanish, French, and Arabic at the Berlitz School of Languages.

Owns Restaurant: She co-owns a restaurant named Kaema Sutra in Colombo, showcasing her passion for Sri Lankan cuisine and entrepreneurship.

Reality Show Judge: Jacqueline brought her dance flair to the small screen as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9.

Racer in Real Life: Surprisingly, she has a history with street racing during her time in Bahrain, where she competed and even won races as one of the only female participants.

Fitness and Animal Welfare Advocate: A passionate yoga practitioner, she supports animal rights and promotes veganism through her work with PETA.