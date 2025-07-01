Advertisement
JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Jacqueline Fernandez's Fiery Avatar In 'Dum Dum' Takes Over The Internet, Netizens Say She 'Killed It'

Dum Dum song featuring Jacqueline Fernandez explores the haunting themes of pain, longing, and unsaid goodbyes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 02:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jacqueline Fernandez's Fiery Avatar In 'Dum Dum' Takes Over The Internet, Netizens Say She 'Killed It' (Image: @jacquelienefernandez/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez is ruling dancenumbers with unmatched consistency and star power. From back-to-back music video releases to global collaborations, the actress has carved a powerful space for herself in the entertainment landscape this year.

Jacqueliene has now set screens ablaze with Dum Dum, a deeply emotional and visually stunning track that's winning over fans everywhere.

Sung by Asees Kaur, penned by Jaani, and composed by Bunny, Dum Dum is presented by T-Series and explores the haunting themes of pain, longing, and unsaid goodbyes.

Fans are flooding social media with praise, and it’s clear that Jacqueliene has struck gold once again. Comments like 'She’s going all kind of dance in this ', 'Jacqueline killed it', and 'Her moves, her looks, her expression .. everything is perfect' reflect the frenzy online.

Check Out Netizens Reaction: 

Jacqueline's emotive performance, combined with her expressive dance and powerful screen presence, brings the track to life in a way that only she can. With every appearance, Jacqueline continues to redefine what it means to dominate the music video space effortlessly blending style, emotion, and performance. 

On the work front, Jacqueline has an exciting line-up. She was last seen in 'Housefull 5' and 'Fateh'. The actress will next be seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle.'

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

