New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Kim Fernandez, passed away on Sunday after suffering a stroke at a hospital in Mumbai. Kim was admitted to Lilavati Hospital last month after suffering a heart stroke and was receiving treatment in the ICU.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the team of 'Murder 2' actor has confirmed the news of her passing.

In the past few weeks, Jacqueline was seen visiting her mother frequently at the hospital. A recent clip showed the actress rushing to the hospital, dressed in a white salwar kameez, with her face covered by a mask as she checked in on her ailing mother.

Following Kim's passing, her mortal remains were seen being taken from the hospital.

Jacqueline had previously been scheduled to perform at IPL 2025 but chose to withdraw from the event in order to stay by her mother's side during this difficult time.

Jacqueline, who was born in Manama, Bahrain, comes from a multi-ethnic family. Her mother, Kim, was of Malaysian and Canadian descent, while her father, Elroy Fernandez, hails from Sri Lanka. The couple met in the 1980s when Kim was working as an air hostess.

An official statement from Jacqueline’s family is still awaited.