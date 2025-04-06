Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2882518https://zeenews.india.com/people/jacqueline-fernandezs-mother-kim-fernandez-passes-away-after-suffering-a-stroke-2882518.html
NewsLifestylePeople
JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ MOTHER DEATH

Jacqueline Fernandez's Mother, Kim Fernandez, Passes Away After Suffering A Stroke

Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez has passed away after suffering a stroke.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2025, 01:26 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jacqueline Fernandez's Mother, Kim Fernandez, Passes Away After Suffering A Stroke (Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Kim Fernandez, passed away on Sunday after suffering a stroke at a hospital in Mumbai. Kim was admitted to Lilavati Hospital last month after suffering a heart stroke and was receiving treatment in the ICU.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the team of 'Murder 2' actor has confirmed the news of her passing.

In the past few weeks, Jacqueline was seen visiting her mother frequently at the hospital. A recent clip showed the actress rushing to the hospital, dressed in a white salwar kameez, with her face covered by a mask as she checked in on her ailing mother.

Following Kim's passing, her mortal remains were seen being taken from the hospital.

Jacqueline had previously been scheduled to perform at IPL 2025 but chose to withdraw from the event in order to stay by her mother's side during this difficult time.

Jacqueline, who was born in Manama, Bahrain, comes from a multi-ethnic family. Her mother, Kim, was of Malaysian and Canadian descent, while her father, Elroy Fernandez, hails from Sri Lanka. The couple met in the 1980s when Kim was working as an air hostess.

An official statement from Jacqueline’s family is still awaited.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK