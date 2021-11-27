Jacqueline Fernandez's romantic selfie with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar sparks controversy

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez has found herself in a new controversy after a picture of her and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced on social media and went viral. In the picture, Sukesh was seen kissing the actress on her cheek while they take a selfie.

As per a report by India Today, the picture was clicked in between April-June when Sukesh was out on interim bail in a cheating case.

Was Jacqueline Fernandez dating conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar? New photo reignites controversy https://t.co/nmGCmN79lY pic.twitter.com/AtW7aI9TvY — Online Dating (@HiiiFren) November 26, 2021

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been accused of cheating many on the pretext of giving jobs. He has also allegedly tried to extort money from politicians and celebrities.

Sukesh and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul are allegedly connected to Rs 200 crore money laundering case which is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.

During questioning by the ED in October this year, Sukesh reportedly informed officials that he has given gifts worth crores to several celebrities.

As part of the case's investigation, Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by ED several times where she had denied dating Sukesh. Her spokesperson had also released a statement on the same stating that she is ready to cooperate with the agency.

It read, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations."

"Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple," the spokesperson further said in a statement.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the horror-comedy film, ‘Bhoot Police’.

She has multiple projects in the pipeline including ‘Kick 2’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, and ‘Ram Setu’.She will also be featured in a special project with ‘365 Days’ actor Michele Morrone.

Live TV