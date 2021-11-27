हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez's romantic selfie with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar sparks controversy

Jacqueline Fernandez had been called by ED multiple times for questioning in a money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s romantic selfie with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar sparks controversy
Pic courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez has found herself in a new controversy after a picture of her and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced on social media and went viral. In the picture, Sukesh was seen kissing the actress on her cheek while they take a selfie.

As per a report by India Today, the picture was clicked in between April-June when Sukesh was out on interim bail in a cheating case.

 

 

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been accused of cheating many on the pretext of giving jobs. He has also allegedly tried to extort money from politicians and celebrities.

Sukesh and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul are allegedly connected to Rs 200 crore money laundering case which is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.

During questioning by the ED in October this year, Sukesh reportedly informed officials that he has given gifts worth crores to several celebrities. 

As part of the case's investigation, Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by ED several times where she had denied dating Sukesh. Her spokesperson had also released a statement on the same stating that she is ready to cooperate with the agency. 

It read, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations."

"Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple," the spokesperson further said in a statement.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the horror-comedy film, ‘Bhoot Police’.

She has multiple projects in the pipeline including ‘Kick 2’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, and ‘Ram Setu’.She will also be featured in a special project with ‘365 Days’ actor Michele Morrone.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jacqueline FernandezSukesh ChandrasekharJacqueline Fernandez money launderingSukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case
Next
Story

Ahan Shetty and I read lines from The Dirty Picture: Tara Sutaria opens up about their first meeting

Must Watch

PT2M40S

19 years later, justice for men wrongly framed for killing 3 kids