New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor set the internet abuzz with their heartwarming moment at the IIFA 2025 press conference. The Jab We Met co-stars shared a warm hug, sending fans into a nostalgic frenzy as they relived the magic of Aditya and Geet.

Amid the excitement, comedian Munawar Faruqui couldn’t resist adding his signature wit.

Munawar Faruqui took to X (formerly Twitter) and made a witty remark on the duo’s moment, which swiftly went viral

Shahid kapoor ke ghar pe aaj

Jagdaa hone wala hai_



_ March 8, 2025

Recently, multiple videos from Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's reunion took the internet by storm. The duo was spotted chit-chatting, sharing light moments. Their sweet camaraderie at the IIFA 2025 press conference thrilled fans who still cherish their iconic on-screen chemistry. Their reunion sparked a wave of nostalgia, with social media buzzing over their 'Jab We Meet' moment.

Shahid Kapoor Reacts To His Viral Moment With Kareena

Shahid Kapoor responds to the buzz surrounding his interaction with Kareena Kapoor at IIFA 2025, saying, ''For us, it’s nothing new… Aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hain (We met on stage today, but we keep running into each other here and there). It’s totally normal for us. If people felt nice about it, then it’s nice."