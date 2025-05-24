'Jai Ho' Actor Mukul Dev Takes His Last Breath At 54, Cause Of Death Remains Unascertained

Mumbai: Actor Mukul Dev, popular for his roles in movies such as Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho, has passed away at the age of 54.

According to a report by news agency IANS, the actor died on Friday night. His friends reportedly reached his residence on Saturday after learning of his death.

The cause of his death remains unascertained.

He was actor Rahul Dev's brother. The actor took to his Instagram story to share the news of his brother’s death: "Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night... He is survived by his daughter Sia Dev."

The statement further read: "Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev, and nephew Sidhant Dev."

Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who was his close friend, paid tribute to the actor and posted a throwback picture saying, "RIP."

He was last seen in the Hindi film Anth: The End.

Who is Mukul Dev?

According to IANS, Mukul Dev was born in New Delhi into a Punjabi family with roots in a village near Jalandhar.

His father was an assistant commissioner of police and was the one who introduced him to Afghan culture. His father could speak Pashto and Persian.

The actor stepped into the entertainment world in Class 8 when he got his first paycheque for impersonating Michael Jackson in a dance show organized by Doordarshan.

He was also a trained pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi.

He debuted on the small screen with the television serial Mumkin, in which he played the role of Vijay Pandey in 1996. He also acted in Doordarshan's Ek Se Badh Kar Ek, a comedy Bollywood countdown show.

He was also the host of Fear Factor India Season 1. He started his journey in films with Dastak, in which he essayed the role of ACP Rohit Malhotra. The film also marked the debut of former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

Several people from the film fraternity poured in tributes following the actor's death.