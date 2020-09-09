हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Jai Maharashtra, Jai Shivaji: Kangana Ranaut tweets ahead of arriving in Mumbai amid controversy

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to land in Mumbai later today, tweeted to say that she will walk on the path of Rani Laxmi Bai and will "continue to raise her voice against anything wrong". Kangana arrives in Mumbai amid a controversy surrounding her and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over the actress' statement comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). 

Ahead of coming to Mumbai, she tweeted in Hindi, "I have lived the courage, valour and sacrifice of Rani Laxmi Bai through a film. The sad part is I am being prevented from coming to my own Maharashtra. I will walk on the path of Rani Laxmi Bai and will continue to raise my voice against wrong. Jai Maharashtra, Jai Shivaji."

Kangana was in her hometown Manali since the lockdown began in March. She left Manali on Tuesday evening and spent the night in her ancestral village in Mandi district. She left for Chandigarh this morning. She is expected to reach Chandigarh by 11.15 am and will board a flight to Mumbai at 12.20.

Amid the controversy, Kangana was granted Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Kangana RanautShiv SenaSanjay Rautkangana ranaut PoK statement
