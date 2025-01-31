Jaideep Ahlawat On Doing Romantic Films, Says "Koi Lega Nhi Mujhe..."

New Delhi: Jaideep Ahlawat, who is known for his powerful performances across several genres, believes he may never be considered for lead roles in traditional Bollywood romantic films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

In an interview with ANI, the actor expressed his desire to work in romantic movies, though he feels that the filmmakers won't see him as an ideal choice for the same.

"Koi lega nhi mujhe. Mai toh kr loonga. Mujhe lagta hah aisa ki koi lega nahi. Shayad ho sakta hai mai galat hoo. Hum kar lenge, pehle saamne waale ko believe krna padega. (I can do it, but no one will take me. I just believe it. Maybe I am wrong. I believe that I can do romantic films but the person in front of me should also believe that)," he said.

For Jaideep, Bollywood is not the only movie industry in which he wishes to succeed.

The 44-year-old actor also shared that he is not hesitant to knock on the doors of Hollywood as it will help him connect with a global audience.

"Han han..mujhe chahhiye..kahin bhi kaam karo acha kaam chahiye..mujhe pahuchna hai logon tak.. (I want...I want good work anywhere. My growth depends on people and whether they like my work or not)," he added.

Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat is currently basking in the success of season 2 of 'Paatal Lok'.

While talking about his upcoming projects, he shared, "I did a film with Saif, 'Jewel Thief', I did a film with Vipul (Vipul Amrutlal Shah) sir, 'Hisaab', mai aur Shefali (Shah) ma'am, and I did a film with the writer of ' An Action Hero', Neeraj Yadav, his first directorial film, and other such works."

Jaideep will also be seen in 'Family Man 3'.