Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Jailer 2 actress Anna Rajan files complaint over her morphed pics; says ‘violation of my dignity’

Jailer 2 actress Anna Rajan files complaint over her morphed pics; says ‘violation of my dignity’

Anna Rajan trolled: The actress also appealed to her followers not to circulate or engage with such content.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Jailer 2 actress Anna Rajan files complaint over her morphed pics; says ‘violation of my dignity’
Image Credit: Instagram grab

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
JSW Motors' Jaecoo J5 ICE version spotted testing in India
Auto news11 min ago
2
Anna Rajan16 min ago
3
school holiday tomorrow30 min ago
4
England next Test head coach39 min ago
5
alliance39 min ago