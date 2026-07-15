/Jailer 2 actress Anna Rajan files complaint over her morphed pics; says ‘violation of my dignity’

New Delhi: Actress Anna Rajan on Tuesday raised her voice against her alleged morphed images being circulated online. She took to her Instagram handle and posted screenshot of it, bashing those behind it and promising to take legal action against them.
The Jailer 2 actress urged the Kerala police to help her, in addition to reporting it to Instagram. She wrote, “This image has been maliciously edited and posted in an obscene and defamatory manner to damage my reputation. This is shameful, unacceptable, and a serious violation of my privacy and dignity.”
She added, "1 am officially reporting this account to Instagram and will be filing a police complaint under the applicable laws. Whoever is responsible for creating or sharing this edited content will be held accountable. Legal action will be taken, and I will pursue this matter until justice is served.”
Anna ended her note with, “Please do not support or share such abusive content.”
The actress also appealed to her followers not to circulate or engage with such content.
Earlier in 2026, Anna faced a similar situation when her photographs and videos clicked from certain angle during the Attukal Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram went viral on social media.
Anna Reshma Rajan features majorly in Malayalam films. She made her acting debut in 2017 with Angamaly Diaries. Not many know that she also worked as a nurse in Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva before foraying into films.
On the work front, Anna was last seen in Daveed and is set to make her Tamil debut with Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan. Some of her other movies include Lonappante Mamodeesa, Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Kudumba Sthreeyum Kunjadum.
Back in 2017, the popular Malayalam actress found herself in the middle of a controversy for saying that veteran star Mammootty could play her on-screen father on the big screens. According to Ibtimes.com, the actress in a recent television show on Malayalam channel Surya TV was asked, "If Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan come together in a movie, whose heroine would you want to be?"
She quickly added, "Let Dulquer be the hero and Mammootty be the father." Further adding, “Let Mammootty be the hero and Dulquer be his father.”
Soon, Anna took to her Facebook page and in a live video apologised for her statement. She even broke down while her live video and said that it was not meant to be taken seriously and she has been interpreted. She said, “I am very upset”, also adding, "I sincerely apologise to the fans of Mammootty and Dulquer if my statement has hurt you.”
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