'Jailer' Actor Vinayakan Seen Engaging In Obscene Behavior; Issues Apology Later

New Delhi: Malayalam actor Vinayakan, known for his role in the film 'Jailer', has found himself once again at the center of a fresh controversy following an incident at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and another altercation at a police station. However, the most recent controversy surrounding the actor has been sparked by a viral video showing him engaged in obscene behavior.

The video, which quickly spread across social media platforms, shows Vinayakan standing on the balcony of a flat, engaging in a series of offensive and inappropriate actions.

In the footage, the actor is seen shouting abusive language while facing a neighboring building. As the video progresses, Vinayakan appears to remove his mundu, a traditional South Indian garment, while continuing to shout offensive words. The video also shows the actor lying on the balcony floor, still shouting and displaying erratic behavior.

The incident has drawn widespread criticism, with many expressing concern over the actor's conduct. The footage has led to public outrage, with calls for accountability and a deeper investigation into the actor's behavior.

In response to the backlash, Vinayakan took to his official Facebook account to issue a public apology. In his post, the actor acknowledged the negative impact his actions had on the public and expressed remorse for his behavior. He mentioned that, as a film actor and a person, he sometimes finds it challenging to manage certain situations. However, he assured his fans and the general public that he recognized the harm caused by his actions and offered an apology.

The actor’s message, translated from Malayalam, reads: "As a film actor and as a person, I can't deal with many subjects. From my side, I apologize for all the negative energies caused to the general public. Let the discussion continue…"

This is not the first time the actor has made headlines for negative reasons, as previous reports have also highlighted his involvement in unsavory incidents.