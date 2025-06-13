‘Jaldi Chadh Gayi Mujhe’: Aamir Khan Reveals Why He Got 'Blackout Drunk' On His 60th Birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan recently revealed that he experienced a complete blackout after getting drunk at his 60th birthday bash, which he celebrated on March 14.

In the latest episode of The Bombay Journey for Mashable India, Aamir shared that the party was organized by his daughter Ira Khan and ex-wife Reena Dutta, who invited all his loved ones and well-wishers. Although Aamir has almost completely quit drinking, he gave in to his friends' insistence and had a few drinks that evening which hit him unexpectedly hard.

He said,“Yaar, bohot interesting hua. Ira, Reena, everyone organised a birthday party for me on my 60th. They invited all my loved ones. It was a memorable day, like all the memories will stay with me. I don’t drink much these days, I’ve cut down alcohol consumption to almost zero. But that day, because it was my 60th birthday, everybody insisted that I have a drink. Toh maine kaha theek hai. Aur kyunki mujhe aadat nahi hai, bohot jaldi chadh gayi mujhe. (So I said okay. And since I’m not used to it, it hit me really fast). We started at around 7 pm, and by 9 pm, I knew that I was flying.”

Although it was a special day, Aamir confessed that he has no memory of most of it due to a "clean blackout." He mentioned that there are photos and videos from the evening where people said nice things about him, but he doesn’t remember any of it.

Aamir Khan on Why He Quit Drinking

Earlier, Aamir had revealed that he gave up alcohol because he lacked control while drinking. However, he admitted that he still smokes a pipe. In a candid conversation with actor Nana Patekar, Aamir opened up about his biggest personal struggle — his lack of discipline. While he maintains strong discipline in his professional life, especially with films, he described himself as an "extremist" in other areas.

“I smoke a pipe. Now I have quit drinking, but at one point, I used to drink. And when I used to drink, I would drink all night,” he said.

On the Work Front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R.S. Prasanna. The film is a remake of the Spanish movie Campeones and is slated to hit theatres on June 20.