Jamai No. 1 Unveils Stunning Twist: Abhishek Malik Channels Goddess Kaali Maa Inspired by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Look

New Delhi: Zee TV’s hit drama Jamai No. 1 is gearing up to deliver a visually spectacular and emotionally intense twist as the show’s male lead, Neel (played by Abhishek Malik), transforms into a powerful avatar of Goddess Kaali Maa. This groundbreaking moment on Hindi television draws inspiration from the fierce and iconic look of Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2, marking a unique blend of cinematic style and raw emotional depth rarely seen on the small screen.

The storyline escalates as Riddhi (Simaran Kaur) is kidnapped, prompting Neel’s desperate mission to rescue her—setting the stage for a high-voltage visual treat for viewers. Abhishek’s transformation involved an elaborate makeover process taking nearly two hours daily, featuring full-body paint, dramatic eye makeup, heavy temple jewellery, and a traditional saree. Adding to the intensity, Abhishek performs stylized, high-energy fight sequences while clad in the heavy ensemble, combining devotion and action in an unprecedented way on Hindi general entertainment channels.

Expressing his excitement, Abhishek Malik shared, “When I first heard about this track and I was going to play as Goddess Kaali Ma. I got goosebumps because the look is a complete replica of Allu Arjun’s iconic avatar from Pushpa 2—fierce, intense, and rooted in power. We did a look test, and the response was amazing. Everyone on set loved it, and I even got a call from our producer saying, ‘This look was made for you.’ That meant a lot to me. It’s something completely out-of-the-box—something that’s never been attempted on Indian television before. This is a high-octane track, and what makes it even more exciting is that there’s a major fight sequence woven into it. It felt like those grand, stylised action scenes in Indian cinema. The transformation process itself was quite intense. It took nearly two hours to get into the avatar, from the body paint to the heavy saree and elaborate temple jewellery. Everything was detailed and weighty. Performing powerful action sequences in that look was physically exhausting, but also incredibly empowering.”

Abhishek added, “This is, without a doubt, one of the most challenging and creatively fulfilling sequences I’ve ever shot. This look is unlike anything the audience has seen before on Hindi GEC. Jamai No.1 has always pushed boundaries, and this track is a perfect example. We’ve been shooting this sequence for over two days, and just removing and reapplying the paint and makeup each time is a task in itself—but I truly hope the audience feels the emotion, energy, and effort we’ve put into it.”

Fans will soon witness the dramatic courtroom showdown where Neel appears in his Goddess Kaali Maa avatar just as the judge prepares to announce a life sentence. The suspense around whether Neel will surrender or if Riddhi will find a way to save him from a false charge promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Catch this power-packed sequence and more on Jamai No. 1, airing daily at 10:45 PM only on Zee TV.