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Jameela Jamil on experiencing exhaustion after Anaphylaxis treatment: 'My heart is fluttering'

What is Anaphylaxis? As per WHO, Anaphylaxis is an "acute allergic reaction with multisystem involvement that can present as, or rapidly progress to, a life-threatening reaction. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 05:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
Jameela Jamil on experiencing exhaustion after Anaphylaxis treatment: 'My heart is fluttering'
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