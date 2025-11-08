Advertisement
LEE TAMAHORI DIES

James Bond Director Lee Tamahori Dies At 75 After Battling Parkinson's Disease

Once Were Warriors and Die Another Day director Lee Tamahori has passed away at the age of 75. The filmmaker’s family confirmed that he died at his home in Auckland, New Zealand.

Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
James Bond Director Lee Tamahori Dies At 75 After Battling Parkinson's Disease(Source: IMDB)

New Delhi: Once Were Warriors and Die Another Day director Lee Tamahori has passed away at the age of 75. The filmmaker’s family confirmed that he died at his home in Auckland, New Zealand.

Tamahori had been battling Parkinson’s disease for some time.

(This is a developing story.)

