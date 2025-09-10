X-Men: Apocalypse Actor James McAvoy Attacked By Stranger At Toronto Bar
During the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Monday night, actor James McAvoy was punched by an intoxicated stranger at a local bar.
Toronto: Actor James McAvoy was unexpectedly attacked by a stranger at a bar in Toronto on Monday night, while in the city for the premiere of his directorial debut, California Schemin', reported PEOPLE.
According to a source close to the actor, the man had been drinking heavily and was being escorted out of the bar. "James' back was to him and the man just punched him," the source told the outlet.
Despite being caught off guard, McAvoy remained calm as bar staff and patrons quickly intervened.
Following the sudden attack, McAvoy chose to stay at the bar. Sources told PEOPLE he even laughed off the incident and continued chatting with patrons and staff.
McAvoy's directorial debut, California Schemin', is inspired by the true story of two Scottish men who pretended to be Americans to chase their dream of becoming hip-hop stars. The film stars Seamus McLean Ross, Samuel Bottomley, Lucy Halliday, and Rebekah Murrell.
Speaking about his experience directing for the first time at TIFF, McAvoy told PEOPLE, "I've loved telling stories as an actor for 30 years. It's an extension of that. I now love telling stories as a director because I get more tools with which to tell those stories. It was a privilege."
