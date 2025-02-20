Jamie Lever Mimics Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja After Her Viral Confession On Drinking Alcohol; Internet Calls It Perfect

Mumbai: Comedian and mimicry artist Jamie Lever has once again showcased her incredible talent, this time with a hilarious impression of Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood star Govinda. The video, which has now gone viral, perfectly captures Sunita’s lively persona, dramatic hand gestures, and infectious laughter, leaving the internet in stitches.

In the now-trending video, Jamie is seen donning a red saree and imitating Sunita’s unique style with precision. From her expressive eyes to her enthusiastic way of speaking, Jamie flawlessly recreated a recent interview Sunita gave to Curly Tales, where she proudly showed off her home bar and shared her love for “chill” Sundays.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Jamie captioned it, “Ruling the Internet!! Thanks for the entertainment, Sunita ji. I’m a fan.” The video quickly gained traction, amassing millions of views and reactions from fans and celebrities alike.

As soon as the video was posted, social media exploded with reactions. Rakhi Sawant, known for her larger-than-life personality, commented with multiple laughing emojis. Fans also flooded the comment section, praising Jamie’s attention to detail and comedic timing.

“Hilarious! You have mastered the art of mimicry,” one fan wrote. Another added, “The expressions, the voice, the attitude—everything is on point! You’ve done it again, Jamie.”

The video was inspired by Sunita Ahuja’s recent interview, where she opened up about her love for celebrations, her fondness for premium whiskey, and her family traditions. During the chat, she revealed that her go-to drink is Blue Label and that she reserves her indulgence for special occasions, including birthdays and cricket matches.

“When Yash had his launch, I was so happy that I finished an entire bottle! And during an India vs. Pakistan match, you’ll always find me enjoying one,” Sunita had shared.

Jamie Lever, daughter of legendary comedian Johnny Lever, has built a niche for herself with her impeccable celebrity impersonations. From Farah Khan to Sonam Kapoor, she has won over audiences with her spot-on mimicry skills. Her ability to capture the smallest details has made her one of the most sought-after comedians on social media.