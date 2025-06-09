Jamie Lever Recalls Horrific Childhood Memory, Says 'Our School Bus Conductor Would Touch Us...'; Was Fat-Shamed, Called 'Chudail...'

New Delhi: Jamie Lever, a well-known comedienne and daughter of Johnny Lever in her recent interview with Hauterrfly, opened up on her childhood trauma that left a scar on her mind and also impacted her in a way that for the longest she didn't let men into her life.

Jamie Lever's Childhood Trauma

Jamie recalled how one day her driver picked her up from school and was waiting outside for her brother (Jessey) to come out. “He asked me to wait in the car. My friend and I were chatting in the back seat. One creepy guy came, stood at the window behind her, flashed me and started masturbating. It was the first time I’d seen a male part and I was so shocked. I didn’t understand what was happening. I was so young, maybe 10-12. I started trembling because I thought he’d open the door and do something,” she said.

She narrated another incident. “Our school bus conductor was so inappropriate with us, he would touch us. Some days, I feel like it’s all a bad dream…I have suppressed these memories. He’s supposed to protect children, but he had a sick mind. I became so closed off, I didn’t let men into my life. I only dated once I moved abroad in my 20s,” she said.

She shared how she never told these instances to her father, Johnny Lever, or mother, Sujatha, because she couldn’t comprehend what was happening.

Jamie Lever On Being Fat-shamed, Facing colourism

“I get so many comments — ‘Kaali hai, chudail lagti hai, chudail jaise hasti hai, you are ugly, you won’t get work in the industry, tu marr kyu nahi jaati…’ These are the kinds of messages I’ve received all my life," Jamie revealed during the podcast.

“Growing up, I was constantly told to apply ubtans and turmeric to become fair. People genuinely believed that my success depended on my fairness. Colourism is such a huge issue in our country, and it starts young, " she added.

She shared on she was fat-shamed too. Jamie quipped, "Even my own family asked me to cover my posterior because I have a bigger hip. I have a pear-shaped body — what do I do about it? I would only wear long kurtas and dresses to keep my lower body hidden. It took years before I could truly embrace my body and curves."

On the work front, she has appeared in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Housefull 4, and Bhoot Police. She starred in Aa Okkati Adakku with Allari Naresh and Faria Abdullah and in the JioHotstar web series Pop Kaun.