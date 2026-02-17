Jamie Lever’s ‘honest Bollywood actress interview’ gets Kareena Kapoor’s attention & it’s hilarious - Watch

New Delhi: Actress-comedienne Jamie Lever is winning the social media and how! She amped up her Insta game with a hilarious video on 'honest Bollywood actress interview' and it got the attention of the one and only OG 'Heroine' Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Jamie, in her video pulls a sarcastic string on all kinds of fads including 'botox, face lift, VFX and hair transplant at Turkey among other things. Like her previous mimicry videos, on this one too Kareena Kapoor reacted calling her 'Unbelievable'. Watch it here:

Recently, Kareena was spotted at ISPL match with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Videos from the event went viral, with Bebo's expression stealing the spotlight. Jamie mimicked Kareena's OTT expressions and even got applause from the OG herself along with Karan Johar and others.

Jamie is best known for her celebrity impressions including filmmaker and vlogger Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor and various Bigg Boss 19 contestants. In fact, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan once called her even better than her father, Johnny Lever.

Jamie was recently seen in Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The film, which also featured Ammy Virk, Jassie Gill, Warina Hussain, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati and Ayesha Khan.

Earlier, in December 2025, Jamie announced a brief break from social media. She wrote: “Those who truly know me know how deeply I love my work and how honestly I do it. I’m grateful to God for the gift of bringing joy to others and forever thankful for the love I’ve received over the years,” Jamie wrote. “ I’ve learned on this journey that not everyone will cheer for you or laugh with you. Recent events have made me feel like I’ve lost a small part of myself - this comes from reflection, not anger."

She concluded, “I love what I do and will always entertain. For now, I’m taking some time to rest and reset. See you next year. Thank you for the love, prayers, and support - always.”