Jamtara 2 Actor Sachin Chandwade Allegedly Dies By Suicide At 25: Report

New Delhi: Sachin Chandwade, the actor and software engineer best known for his role in Jamtara: Season 2, was found dead at his residence in Parola, Jalgaon, on October 23, 2025.

Sachin Chandwade Passes Away

According to reports from Maharashtra Times, Chandwade was discovered hanging at his home by family members. They immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. His condition worsened, and he was later moved to a hospital in Dhule, where he was declared dead around 1:30 am on October 24.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Passionate Actor Balancing IT Career

Sachin Chandwade, originally from Parola in Jalgaon, was known for balancing his IT career with his passion for acting. He worked as a software engineer at Pune IT Park while pursuing acting opportunities. His performance in Jamtara: Season 2 brought him recognition and opened doors in the entertainment industry.

Recent Projects and Social Media Presence

Just five days before his death, Chandwade shared the motion poster of his upcoming Marathi film Asurvan, directed by Sachin Ramchandra Ambat, starring Pooja Moily and Anuj Thakare. He played a key role in the film and had expressed excitement about the project on social media.

The post was captioned, "सादर करीत आहोत “असुरवन” चित्रपटातील



“सोमा”च्या भूमिकेत अभिनेता “सचिन चांदवडे”



असुरवन ( ASURVAN ) - MARATHI FILM

लेखक,दिग्दर्शक- सचिन रामचंद्र आंबात

निर्माता- स्वप्न स्वरूप

कार्यकारी निर्माता- सागर आंबात



“असुरवन” - लवकरच सिनेमागृहात "

Take a look at the post:

Although not very active online, he occasionally shared updates about his work. One of his earlier posts in September 2022 featured a picture from the sets of Jamtara 2. Chandwade was also involved in local cultural activities, including participating in a Dhol Tasha squad during Ganeshotsav and Gudi Padwa, often posting pictures of him performing alongside other Marathi artists.

Chandwade’s untimely death has shocked fans and colleagues alike, highlighting the loss of a promising talent in both the IT and acting worlds.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).)