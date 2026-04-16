‘Jana Nayagan’ leak: Key accused among 3 arrested by Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing; total arrests reach 9

Chennai: The State Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday announced that it had cracked the case pertaining to the leaking of actor Vijay's last film 'Jana Nayagan' on the Internet and said that it had arrested three more people in connection with the case.



It may be recalled that the police has already arrested six people in connection with the case.

In a statement, the State Cyber Crime Wing said that as part of its continued crackdown in the case, it had arrested three more people.

"Following the six arrests of accused involved in dissemination and uploading of the pirated content, three main accused are arrested," the Cyber Crime Wing said and added that the arrests were effected based on a detailed technical analysis and examination of digital evidence. The three people accused of the crime were arrested for their involvement in data theft and dissemination of the pirated copy of the film.

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Giving details of the crime, the police said, "The main accused was working as a freelance assistant editor for another movie. However, he unauthorizedly gained access to the reels of 'Jananayagan' movie at the editing studio and stole it. The stolen data was then rendered into a movie and shared with the co-accused, leading to the circulation and wider dissemination of the pirated copies online."

"All the three accused arrested have been arrested, produced before the Hon'ble Court, and remanded to judicial custody," the police added.

The police also strictly advised the public not to download, stream, or share the pirated content.

"Any involvement in digital piracy, including forwarding or promoting such content, will invite strict legal consequences," the police warned and also urged the public to promptly report any instances of pirated content or suspicious links to them.

For the unaware, director H Vinoth's eagerly awaited film, 'Jana Nayagan', featuring actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead, was recently leaked on the Internet, evoking shock and anger among fans and those in the film industry. Several top film industry professionals cutting across regions had condemned the leak and had called for strict action against the perpetrators of the crime.