Mumbai: After spending 14 years overseas, actress Celina Jaitly has made her much-awaited return to Mumbai for work.

The actress, known for her roles in films like "No Entry" and "Apna Sapna Money Money," is back in the city to take on new professional ventures, marking an exciting new chapter in her career. On Friday, Celina took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself where she is seen wearing a stylish black top and blue ripped jeans.

In the caption, the actress shared her thoughts on the quirky change in accents many desis experience during short overseas trips. Reflecting on her time spent in Singapore, Dubai, and Europe, Celina joked about how some fellow Indians return from a brief holiday with a full-blown accent, as if they’ve spent years at Oxford or New York.

The 'Red: The Dark Side' actress wrote, “#expatwoman English Babu Desi Mem: 14 years overseas travelling back to #aamchimumbai only for work…It’s hilarious how many fellow desis go on a four-day holiday and return with a full-blown accent—like they spent years at Oxford or chilling in New York. Meanwhile, despite being an expat woman for the last 14 years in Singapore, Dubai, and Europe, my English accent still hasn’t changed!”

Jaitly added, “In fact, speaking German as my first language in Austria has only made my English worse. Now, coming back to Mumbai, I hear my friends sounding like English news broadcasters, and I can’t help but wonder—where did I go wrong?. Clearly, my ascent to a fancy accent didn’t go well… instead, I just tripped over grammar and landed in the land of What-did-you-just-say?.”

Celina Jaitly was last seen in Ram Kamal Mukherjee's short film “Seasons Greetings,” which was released in 2020. The Zee5 film also featured Lillette Dubey.

Her filmography also includes appearances in "Thank You" and "Golmaal Returns."